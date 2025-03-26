Huff, Bonham lead Chattanooga past Bradley 67-65 in NIT quarterfinals

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Honor Huff led Chattanooga with 21 points and five 3-pointers, and Trey Bonham made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 14.8 seconds left as the Mocs defeated Bradley 67-65 on Tuesday night in the NIT quarterfinals.

Huff went 8 of 17 from the field (5 for 13 from 3-point range) for the Mocs (27-9). Bonham scored 17 points while shooting 5 for 12 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds.

Demarion Burch led the way for the Braves (28-9) with 14 points. Bradley also got 13 points and four assists from Duke Deen. Christian Davis also had 10 points and six rebounds.

Huff scored 11 points in the first half and Chattanooga went into halftime trailing 38-25. Bonham scored 17 points in the second half.

