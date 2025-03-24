Duax, Johnson each score 16 as FGCU beats Army 68-65 in CBI quarterfinals

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Michael Duax and Dallion Johnson each had 16 points in FGCU’s 68-65 win over Army on Monday in the CBI Tournament quarterfinals.

FGCU (19-14) faces Cleveland State on Tuesday in the semifinals.

Duax added six rebounds for the Eagles. Johnson shot 6 for 18, including 4 for 11 from beyond the arc. Keeshawn Kellman had 10 points and went 5 of 8 from the field.

Jalen Rucker finished with 25 points and three steals for the Black Knights (17-16). Ryan Curry added 12 points and five assists and AJ Allenspach had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press