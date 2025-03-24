Incarnate Word knocks off Jacksonville 87-71 in CBI quarterfinals

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Davion Bailey scored 23 points, Jalin Anderson added 22 and Jordan Pyke had 21 in Incarnate Word’s 87-71 win against Jacksonville on Monday in the CBI Tournament quarterfinals.

Incarnate Word (19-16) takes on Illinois State in the semifinals on Tuesday.

Bailey shot 5 for 13 (4 for 10 from 3-point range) and 9 of 13 from the free-throw line for the Cardinals. Anderson added five rebounds, five assists, and five steals. Pyke shot 8 of 11 from the field and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line.

Kendall Munson led the way for the Dolphins (19-14) with 19 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Jakari Spence added 14 points, 10 assists and two steals. Stephon Payne III finished with 11 points and six rebounds.

By The Associated Press