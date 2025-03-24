Sullinger scores 34, Kent State takes down Stanford 77-75 in NIT

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Sullinger’s 34 points led Kent State over Stanford 77-75 on Sunday night in the second round of the NIT.

Kent State plays Loyola Chicago in the quarterfinals.

Sullinger added eight rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Golden Flashes (24-11). VonCameron Davis shot 4 of 15 from the field, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 7 from the line to add 12 points. Delrecco Gillespie finished 5 of 9 from the floor to finish with 10 points.

Jaylen Blakes led the Cardinal (21-14) in scoring, finishing with 23 points and five assists. Maxime Raynaud added 22 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks for Stanford. Chisom Okpara also had 13 points, two steals and two blocks.

Kent State turned a four-point second-half lead into an 11-point advantage with a 7-0 run to make it a 67-56 lead with 6:13 left in the half. Sullinger scored 14 second-half points in the victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press