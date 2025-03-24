Talaysia Cooper leads Tennessee to 82-67 victory over Ohio State for spot in Sweet 16 View Photo

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Tennessee Lady Vols are headed back to familiar territory in the women’s NCAA Tournament.

Talaysia Cooper had 19 points, eight rebounds, seven steals and five assists and Zee Spearman added 17 points and five rebounds as fifth-seeded Tennessee beat fourth-seeded Ohio State 82-67 on Sunday night.

Ruby Whitehorn added 14 points and five rebounds and Samara Spencer had 10 points for Tennessee (24-9), which forced 23 turnovers and advanced to the Sweet 16 for the third time in four seasons.

“I thought we played really hard, probably the hardest we’ve played all year, which is what we needed,” first-year coach Kim Caldwell said. “Hats off to the Ohio State fan base. It was loud in there for a period of time. Our huddles were tight. We did a really good job of playing through the runs.”

The Lady Vols advanced to play either No. 1 seed Texas or No. 8 seed Illinois in Birmingham, Alabama, on Saturday.

“This was something we talked about from the very beginning, that we wanted to make it to the Sweet 16,” Caldwell said. “I’m happy for them. I’m happy to see how excited they are.”

Jaloni Cambridge had 19 points and five rebounds and Cotie McMahon had 17 points and five rebounds for Ohio State (26-7).

“I think this shows we’re growing,” Caldwell said. “I think we’re playing as a team. We knew (Ohio State’s run) was going to happen and we’ve been through that a lot. We’ve been through it countless other games. I wanted them to be able to just work through it.”

Takeaways

Tennessee: The Lady Vols are the only team to participate in all 43 NCAA Tournaments since the event’s inception in 1982 and this will be Tennessee’s record 37th Sweet 16 appearance.

“This means a lot for the program and the people that are here right now with Coach Kim coming in for her first year,” guard Jewel Spear said. “For the people that stayed and the transfers that came in, it just talks a lot about the culture that we established from Day 1.”

Ohio State: It’s the second straight year Ohio State failed to make the Sweet 16 after also losing in the second round last year.

Key moment

The second half was one run after another. Tennessee scored 14 straight points to go ahead 54-37. But Ohio State came back with a 20-2 run to briefly lead 57-56.

Tennessee responded with a 15-4 run to grab the lead for good. Cooper started it with a 3-pointer and a layup off a steal. Whitehorn then helped cap it with a rebound basket and a 3 from the left corner to beat the shot clock that made it 71-61 with 7:18 left.

“They are a really good team,” Spear said. “We went on our run, they went on their run. We just stayed together. We stayed calm. It was very loud in there, so we needed each other and we had each other’s back.”

Key stat

The Vols scored 37 points off Ohio State’s 23 turnovers. Cooper’s seven steals were among 15 by the Vols, who also held a 21-6 edge in second-chance points.

“When you give up 37 points off turnovers and allow 21 second-chance points, you’re not really giving yourself a chance to win,” Ohio State coach Kevin McGuff said. “So credit goes to Tennessee. I thought they played really well and they deserved to win today.”

