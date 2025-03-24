Chase Walker scores 20 to help Illinois State beat Presbyterian 78-70 in first round of CBI

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Chase Walker had 20 points to lead Illinois State to a 78-70 victory over Presbyterian in the first round of the CBI Tournament at the Ocean Center on Sunday night.

The Redbirds (20-14) advance to Tuesday’s semifinals where they will face the winner of a Monday quarterfinal matchup between Jacksonville and Incarnate Word.

Walker also snared nine rebounds for Illinois State. Ty Pence added 17 points on 6-for-8 shooting from the floor and six rebounds. Dalton Banks scored 10.

Kory Mincy led the way for the Blue Hose (14-19) with 21 points. Kobe Stewart added 15 points and eight rebounds. Quadir Pettaway scored 10.

Illinois State led 33-30 at halftime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press