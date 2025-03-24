Chris Ashby scores 22 to lead Queens University over Northern Arizona 85-78 in first round of CBI

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Chris Ashby scored 22 points to lead Queens University to an 85-78 victory over Northern Arizona in the first round of the CBI Tournament at the Ocean Center on Sunday.

The Royals (20-14) advance to play Cleveland State in a Monday quarterfinal.

Ashby shot 7 for 15 from the floor, including 6 for 12 from 3-point range for the Royals. Yoav Berman hit four 3-pointers and scored 16. Leo Colimerio added 12 points.

Jayden Jackson led the Lumberjacks (18-16) with 23 points and three steals. Carson Towt added 22 points, 13 rebounds and four assists. Trenton McLaughlin had 15 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press