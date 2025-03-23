Bryce Thompson scores 24 to help Oklahoma State upset SMU 85-83 in second round of NIT

DALLAS (AP) — Bryce Thompson scored 24 points to help Oklahoma State hold on for an 85-83 victory over SMU in the second round of the NIT on Sunday.

The Cowboys (18-17), seeded fourth in the Dallas Region, will play the winner of the matchup between No. 2 seed North Texas and third-seeded Arkansas State in the quarterfinals.

Thompson shot 11 of 18 from the field and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line for Oklahoma State. Abou Ousmane added 18 points, five rebounds and four blocks. Brandon Newman scored 12 on 4-for-7 shooting from 3-point range.

Kario Oquendo finished with 31 points to lead the top-seeded Mustangs (24-11). Chuck Harris totaled 17 points and 10 assists. Samet Yigitoglu pitched in with 12 points, nine rebounds and two steals.

Ousmane scored 11 points in the second half for Oklahoma State, which trailed 41-40 at halftime. He made a jumper with 33 seconds left to give the Cowboys the lead for good.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

