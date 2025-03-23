Dylan Hayman, Jordan Pyke lead Incarnate Word over Manhattan 92-85 in 1st round of CBI Tournament

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Dylan Hayman had 25 points and Jordan Pyke finished with a double-double to lead Incarnate Word to a 92-85 victory over Manhattan in the first round of the CBI Tournament at the Ocean Center on Sunday.

Incarnate Word (18-16) will play Jacksonville in a Monday quarterfinal.

Hayman also had seven rebounds for the Cardinals. Pyke totaled 23 points and 11 rebounds. Davion Bailey scored 18 on 5-for-18 shooting from the floor, including 4 for 15 from 3-point range.

The Jaspers (17-14) were led by Masiah Gilyard with 17 points and eight rebounds. Fraser Roxburgh and Devin Dinkins both scored 15 with Dinkinsadding four assists.

___

By The Associated Press