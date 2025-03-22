Thomas scores 21 off the bench, Bradley downs George Mason 75-67 in NIT

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Corey Thomas helped lead Bradley over George Mason on Saturday with 21 points off of the bench in a 75-67 victory in the NIT.

Bradley advances to play Chattanooga in the quarterfinals.

Thomas added 11 rebounds for the Braves (27-8). Christian Davis shot 7 for 11, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc to also score 21 points. Duke Deen went 3 of 13 from the field (3 for 11 from 3-point range) to finish with nine points, while adding six assists.

K.D. Johnson led the Patriots (27-8) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and two steals. Darius Maddox added 15 points for George Mason. Zach Anderson finished with 11 points.

Bradley took the lead with 7:38 to go in the first half and never looked back. The score was 37-28 at halftime, with Davis racking up 13 points. Thomas’ 15-point second half helped Bradley close out the eight-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press