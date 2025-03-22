Huff scores 26, Chattanooga knocks off Dayton 87-72 in NIT

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Honor Huff had 26 points in Chattanooga’s 87-72 win against Dayton on Saturday in the second round of the NIT.

Chattanooga advances to the quarterfinals against the winner between George Mason and Bradley, who played later in the day on Saturday.

Huff shot 7 for 12 (5 for 10 from 3-point range) and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line for the Mocs (26-9). Trey Bonham scored 25 points while shooting 8 for 13 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line and added eight rebounds. Collin Mulholland finished 4 of 5 from the field to finish with 11 points. It was the 11th straight win for the Mocs.

Nate Santos led the Flyers (23-11) with 18 points and six rebounds. Dayton also got 15 points and two steals from Enoch Cheeks. Javon Bennett had 15 points.

Chattanooga took the lead with 19:32 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 42-34 at halftime, with Huff racking up 16 points. Bonham scored 20 points in the second half to help lead the way as Chattanooga went on to secure a victory, outscoring Dayton by seven points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press