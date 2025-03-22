Emmer wins in foil to give Notre Dame individual title for 8th straight NCAA fencing championship

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Chase Emmer won in men’s foil on Friday at Penn State’s Multi-Sport Facility to give Notre Dame an individual national title for the eighth straight NCAA fencing championship.

Notre Dame extended its lead in the team competition after the second and final day of the men’s side. Notre Dame sits at 87 points, 10 ahead of Columbia/Barnard (77), after sending four fencers to the knockout semifinal rounds.

​​The Notre Dame fencing program has 46 individual NCAA titles, with Emmer securing the 10th in men’s foil after beating No. 1 seed Andrew Chen of Harvard in the final.

St. John’s freshman Darii Lukashenko captured the saber title, and his teammate Vlad Covaliu tied for third. Lukashenko claimed the Red Storm’s second individual national championship in the last three years, joining Jan Jurkiewicz’s men’s foil title in 2023.

Long Island University’s Mohamed Elsayed Saleh defeated Harvard team captain Henry Lawson in the epee final.

The women’s competition is set to begin on Saturday, with the finals coming on Sunday.

