Lendeborg’s 16 lead UAB past Saint Joseph’s (Pa.) 69-65 in NIT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Yaxel Lendeborg had 16 points and 17 rebounds in UAB’s 69-65 victory over Saint Joseph’s (Pa.) on Wednesday in the NIT.

UAB (23-12) advances to play Santa Clara in the second round.

Lendeborg added three steals for the Blazers. Christian Coleman scored 15 points and added seven rebounds. Ja’Borri McGhee had 11 points and shot 3 of 10 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line.

Xzayvier Brown finished with 21 points, four assists and four steals for the Hawks (22-13). Anthony Finkley added 12 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Derek Simpson had 11 points and four assists.

Lendeborg scored eight points in the first half and UAB went into halftime trailing 33-32. Coleman scored nine second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press