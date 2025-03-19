Maxime Raynaud has 22 points, 11 rebounds as Stanford secures 87-70 win over CSU Northridge in NIT

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Maxime Raynaud had 22 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks in Stanford’s 87-70 victory over CSU Northridge on Tuesday night in the NIT.

Stanford advances to play Kent State in the second round.

Oziyah Sellers scored 20 points, shooting 7 for 14 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Cardinal (21-13). Benny Gealer shot 3 of 10 from the field, including 3 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Keonte Jones finished with 18 points for the Matadors (22-11). CSU Northridge also got 17 points from Scotty Washington. Grady Lewis had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Stanford led 46-29 at halftime, with Raynaud racking up 15 points. Sellers scored a team-high 13 points in the final half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press