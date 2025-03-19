Oklahoma State defeats Wichita State 89-79 in NIT

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Bryce Thompson had 23 points in Oklahoma State’s 89-79 victory over Wichita State on Tuesday night in the NIT.

Thompson also contributed five steals for the Cowboys (16-17). Abou Ousmane scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Khalil Brantley shot 5 for 11, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Xavier Bell led the way for the Shockers (19-15) with 24 points. Wichita State also got 21 points and 11 rebounds from Corey Washington. Quincy Ballard finished with 19 points and 15 rebounds.

Andrija Vukovic’s free throw with 12:44 left in the second half gave Oklahoma State the lead for good at 53-52.

