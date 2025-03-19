Nelson’s 26 lead Arkansas State over Saint Louis in NIT 103-78

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Izaiyah Nelson had 26 points and 10 rebounds in Arkansas State’s 103-78 victory over Saint Louis on Tuesday night in the NIT.

Taryn Todd scored 21 points while going 8 of 14 from the floor, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and added seven assists for the Red Wolves (25-10). Derrian Ford had 15 points and went 5 of 6 from the field (3 for 3 from 3-point range).

Robbie Avila finished with 22 points and eight rebounds for the Billikens (19-15). Saint Louis got 20 points, 10 rebounds and two steals from Amari McCottry. Isaiah Swope had 16 points.

Arkansas State took the lead with 19:32 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Nelson led his team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 50-37 at the break. Nelson scored a team-high 14 points after the break.

