Alabama State wins first SWAC tourney title since 2011, pulls away late to beat Jackson State 60-56

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — CJ Hines scored 20 points and No. 5 seed Alabama State pulled away late to beat No. 2 seed Jackson State 60-56 on Saturday night in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament championship and clinched its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2011.

Dorian McMillian’s jumper gave Jackson State its last lead at 52-51 with 1:48 remaining. Micah Octave made a layup, TJ Madlock added a jumper, and Shawn Fulcher made a pair of free throws and Alabama State led 58-53 with 13 seconds left. McMillian hit another 3 before Micah Simpson sealed it at the free-throw line.

Hines was 8-of-15 shooting from the floor and 4 of 6 from long range. Madlock grabbed 12 rebounds and had three assists, three steals and two blocks to go with seven points for Alabama State (19-15).

Shannon Grant scored 20 points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked three shots to lead Jackson State (16-18). McMillian finished with nine points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Jackson State outrebounded Alabama State 44-36, but the Hornets made four more 3-pointers and had just six turnovers compared to 14 from the Tigers.

