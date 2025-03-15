Okereke scores 25 in Cornell’s 87-71 win over Dartmouth in Ivy League Tournament

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — AK Okereke had 25 points in Cornell’s 87-71 win over Dartmouth on Saturday in the Ivy League Tournament.

Cornell, the tournament’s No. 2 seed, will face top-seeded Yale in Sunday’s championship game.

Okereke also added nine rebounds, four steals, and four blocks for the Big Red (18-10). Jake Fiegen added 16 points while shooting 5 for 10 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line while they also had five rebounds. Nazir Williams went 4 of 8 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Brandon Mitchell-Day finished with 20 points and seven rebounds for the Big Green (14-14). Dartmouth also got 15 points from Ryan Cornish. Romeo Myrthil had 12 points and four steals.

Cornell took the lead with 9:02 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Okereke led their team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 44-36 at the break. Cornell outscored Dartmouth by eight points over the final half, while Okereke led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

By The Associated Press