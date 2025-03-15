Toolson scores 18, top-seeded Utah Valley takes down Seattle U 68-55 in WAC semifinals

PARADISE, Nev. (AP) — Tanner Toolson had 18 points in No. 1-seeded Utah Valley’s 68-55 victory over fifth-seeded Seattle U on Friday in the Western Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals.

Toolson added six rebounds and three steals for the Wolverines (25-7). Carter Welling scored 17 points and added eight rebounds. Trevan Leonhardt had eight points and shot 2 of 5 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line. The Wolverines picked up their eighth straight victory.

Kobe Williamson finished with 20 points and two blocks for the Redhawks (14-18). Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe added 15 points and nine rebounds for Seattle U. Brayden Maldonado finished with eight points and two steals.

Utah Valley took the lead with 5:07 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 34-24 at halftime, with Toolson racking up 14 points. Utah Valley outscored Seattle U in the second half by three points, with Welling scoring a team-high 12 points after the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press