Lendeborg’s 30 points lead third-seeded UAB past No. 6 seed East Carolina 94-77 in AAC quarterfinals

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Yaxel Lendeborg’s 30 points led third-seeded UAB past sixth-seeded East Carolina 94-77 on Friday in the American Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

UAB will take on No. 2 seed North Texas in the second of Saturday’s semifinals.

Lendeborg added 20 rebounds, eight assists, five steals, and four blocks for the Blazers (21-11). Christian Coleman finished 6 of 9 from the floor to add 13 points. Alejandro had 12 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field.

The Pirates (19-14) were led in scoring by RJ Felton, who finished with 31 points. Joran Riley added 11 points and six rebounds for East Carolina. Cam Hayes had 11 points and eight assists.

UAB took the lead with 14:40 left in the first half and did not give it up. Lendeborg led their team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 49-33 at the break. Lendeborg scored 16 points in the second half to help lead the way as UAB went on to secure a victory, outscoring East Carolina by one point in the second half.

