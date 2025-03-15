Mount St. Mary’s upsets No. 2 Merrimack 57-55 in Metro Atlantic semifinals

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Arlandus Keyes led six-seeded Mount St. Mary’s with 13 points and sealed the victory with a free throw with 35 seconds remaining as the Mountaineers took down No. 2 seed Merrimack 57-55 on Friday in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals.

Mount St. Mary’s will take on fourth-seeded Iona, which knocked off top-seeded Quinnipiac 81-73 in its semifinal.

Keyes shot 3 for 7 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Mountaineers (21-12). Jedy Cordilia added nine points while shooting 3 of 5 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line while they also had 10 rebounds. Dallas Hobbs had eight points and finished 2 of 7 from 3-point range and 2 for 4 from the line.

Sean Trumper led the Warriors (18-15) in scoring, finishing with 20 points, four steals and two blocks. Adam Clark added 13 points and seven assists for Merrimack. Devon Savage also recorded eight points and six rebounds.

Mount St. Mary’s went into the half leading Merrimack 25-24. Keyes scored eight points in the half. Hobbs scored a team-high eight points for Mount St. Mary’s in the second half.

___

By The Associated Press