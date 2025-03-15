Sixth-seeded Saint Joseph’s (PA) upsets No. 3 seed Dayton in OT, 73-68 to reach A-10 semifinals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Erik Reynolds II scored 21 points, six in the overtime, as No. 6-seeded Saint Joseph’s (PA) knocked off third-seeded Dayton 73-68 on Friday in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Reynolds also contributed seven rebounds for the Hawks (22-11). Xzayvier Brown scored 20 points while shooting 5 for 17 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line and added seven rebounds. Derek Simpson had 11 points and shot 3 for 4 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line. The Hawks picked up their sixth straight win.

Amael L’Etang led the Flyers (22-10) in scoring, finishing with 15 points, six rebounds and four blocks. Javon Bennett added 15 points for Dayton. Nate Santos also had 14 points and 15 rebounds.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) entered halftime up 33-24. Reynolds paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. Saint Joseph’s (PA) was outscored by nine points in the second half as the teams ended regulation tied 60-60. Reynolds scored their six overtime points while shooting 1 of 4 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press