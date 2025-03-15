Walter Clayton Jr. scores 18 as No. 4 Florida beats Missouri 95-81 to reach SEC semifinal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Walter Clayton Jr scored 18 points, Will Richard and Alijah Martin added 17 apiece and the No. 4 Florida Gators defeated the No. 21 Missouri Tigers 95-81 in the Southeastern Conference Tournament quarterfinals Friday night.

The second-seeded Gators (28-4) never trailed and advance to the semifinals on Saturday against either Alabama or Kentucky. Florida shot 62% from the floor, including 38% from 3-point range.

Tamar Bates scored 16 points to lead the seventh-seeded Tigers (22-11). Bates was Missouri’s high scorer in both of its SEC Tournament games. Anthony Robinson II and Tony Perkins each scored 13.

Florida began the game with a 10-0 run and held a 50-37 lead at the half.

Missouri junior and leading scorer Mark Mitchell did not play with coach Dennis Gates electing to hold him out to rest a knee injury and be ready for the NCAA Tournament. Mitchell had seven points in 12 minutes played in Thursday’s victory over tenth-ranked Mississippi St.

Takeaways

Missouri: Playing without Mitchell, the Tigers fell behind early and hung fairly closely with Florida but could only draw as close as four in the second half before the Gators put the game out of reach.

Florida: The Gators lost the only regular season matchup against Missouri 83-82 on Jan. 14 in Gainesville, Florida’s only home loss this season.

Key moment

With 9:01 remaining in the second half, Martin gave Florida a 10-point lead on a dunk off of a long pass from Richard.

Key stat

Missouri kept the game close largely in part to forcing 16 Florida turnovers and scoring 22 points off of those turnovers.

Up next

The Gators play either Alabama or Kentucky in the semifinals Saturday, while the Tigers wait to learn their next opponent on Selection Sunday.

