Woods’ 20 lead Tulane over Florida Atlantic 83-76 in American Athletic Conference Tournament

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Asher Woods had 20 points in Tulane’s 83-76 win against Florida Atlantic on Friday in the American Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Woods shot 6 for 10 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Green Wave (19-13). Kaleb Banks added 17 points while shooting 7 for 11 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 0 of 3 from the free-throw line while he also had five rebounds. Gregg Glenn III shot 4 of 11 from the field and 9 for 10 from the line to finish with 17 points.

Matas Vokietaitis finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Owls (18-15). Florida Atlantic also got 12 points from Devin Vanterpool.

A 12-0 run to close out the first half gave Tulane a five-point lead. Banks led his team in scoring with 14 points. Glenn scored 15 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press