Watson’s 25 help Loyola Chicago beat Saint Louis 72-64 in Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament

WASHINGTON (AP) — Des Watson had 25 points in Loyola Chicago’s 72-64 win over Saint Louis on Friday in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Loyola Chicago (22-10) will play top-seeded VCU in the semifinals on Saturday.

Watson shot 7 of 14 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 9 from the line for the Ramblers. Jayden Dawson scored 12 points, shooting 5 for 14, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc. Sheldon Edwards shot 4 for 8, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

The Billikens (19-14) were led in scoring by Isaiah Swope, who finished with 30 points. Robbie Avila added 12 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

Loyola Chicago took the lead with 16:17 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Watson led his team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them ahead 38-30 at the break. Watson scored a team-high 11 points after the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press