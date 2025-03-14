Clark’s 17 lead VCU over St. Bonaventure 76-59 in Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jack Clark had 17 points in VCU’s 76-59 victory over St. Bonaventure on Friday in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Clark had six rebounds for the Rams (26-6). Zeb Jackson scored 14 points, shooting 5 for 11 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Joe Bamisile had 13 points and went 6 of 16 from the field (1 for 5 from 3-point range).

Melvin Council Jr. and Chance Moore led the way for the Bonnies (22-11) with 19 points apiece. Lajae Jones finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

VCU took the lead with 15:19 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Clark led his team in scoring with eight points in the first half to help put them up 36-26 at the break. VCU pulled away with a 9-0 run in the second half to extend a six-point lead to 15 points. Jackson led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press