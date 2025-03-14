East Carolina holds off UTSA 70-65 in 2nd round of American Athletic Conference Tournament

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Joran Riley totaled 22 points and 12 rebounds to propel East Carolina to a 70-65 victory over UTSA in the second round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament on Thursday night.

The sixth-seeded Pirates (19-13) will play No. 3 seed UAB in a Friday quarterfinal.

Riley also had three steals for the Pirates. RJ Felton added 17 points and Cam Hayes scored 16.

Marcus Millender led the way for the 11th-seeded Roadrunners (12-19) with 24 points and seven rebounds. Primo Spears added 19 points, four assists and two steals. Damari Monsanto pitched in with 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Hayes scored 12 points in the first half for East Carolina, which led 34-28 at the break. Felton scored 14 points in the second half to help the Pirates hold on.

By The Associated Press