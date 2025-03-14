North Carolina Central upsets Delaware State 79-77 in MEAC Tournament quarterfinal

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Perry Smith Jr. scored 22 points and Isaac Parson flipped in the game-winner on a reverse layup with one second left as North Carolina Central pulled off the upset with a 79-77 victory over Delaware State in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal on Thursday night.

Parson dribbled the length of the court and scored for the sixth-seeded Eagles (14-18) after Martaz Robinson buried a 3-pointer to pull the third-seeded Hornets (16-14) even with seven seconds remaining.

Smith added six rebounds for the Eagles, who move on to a semifinal matchup with No. 2 seed South Carolina State on Friday. No. 1 seed Norfolk State plays fifth-seeded Morgan State in the other semifinal.

Po’Boigh King hit four 3-pointers and finished with 21 points for the Eagles. Jaqai Murray scored 10.

Muneer Newton had 27 points and nine rebounds to pace the Hornets. Robinson added 20 points and six rebounds. Robert Smith pitched in with 11 points and three steals.

North Carolina Central went into halftime leading Delaware State 35-31. King put up nine points in the half. Smith led the way with 16 points in the second half.

By The Associated Press