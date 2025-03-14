Saint Joseph’s defeats La Salle 75-70 in 2nd round of Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament

WASHINGTON (AP) — Xzayvier Brown had 21 points to lead Saint Joseph’s to a 75-70 victory over La Salle in the second round of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament on Thursday night.

Brown added seven rebounds for the sixth-seeded Hawks (21-11), who will bring a six-game win streak into their matchup with No. 3 seed Dayton in a Friday quarterfinal.

Anthony Finkley totaled 14 points, five rebounds and five assists for Saint Joseph’s. Rasheer Fleming pitched in with 11 points and eight rebounds.

The 14th-seeded Explorers (14-19) were led by Corey McKeithan with 29 points, four assists and three steals. Deuce Jones added 12 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals. Ryan Zan had 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Hawks led 36-27 at halftime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press