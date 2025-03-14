Cloudy
Dola Adebayo double-double helps Mount St. Mary’s beat Marist 62-58 in MAAC Tournament quarterfinal

By AP News

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Dola Adebayo had 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead Mount St. Mary’s to a 62-58 victory over Marist in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal on Thursday night.

Arlandus Keyes hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 for the sixth-seeded Mountaineers (20-12), who move on to play No. 2 seed Merrimack in a Friday semifinal. Keyes added five rebounds. Jedy Cordilia also scored 11 on 5-for-8 shooting.

Josh Pascarelli led the third-seeded Red Foxes (20-10) with 16 points. Jadin Collins added 14 points, four assists and three steals. Jason Schofield had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Cordilia put up nine points in the first half for Mount St. Mary’s, who led 27-19 at the break. Cordilia scored Mount St. Mary’s final six points as they closed out the victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

