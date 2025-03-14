Garcia scores 20 off bench to lead Tulsa over Temple 75-71 in 2nd round of AAC Tournament

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Jared Garcia came off the bench to score 20 points and lead Tulsa to a 75-71 victory over Temple in the second round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament on Thursday night.

Garcia added five rebounds for the 10th-seeded Golden Hurricane (13-19), who move on to play No. 2 seed North Texas in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Dwon Odom totaled 14 points and eight assists for Tulsa. Keaston Willis scored 11.

Steve Settle finished with 22 points, six rebounds and three steals to pace the seventh-seeded Owls (17-15). Zion Stanford added 17 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks. Shane Dezonie had 10 points.

Willis scored six points in the first half and Tulsa went into the break trailing 42-30.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press