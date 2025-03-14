Kent State beats Western Michigan 73-66 in Mid-American Conference Tournament quarterfinal

CLEVELAND (AP) — Marquis Barnett scored 18 points off the bench to spark Kent State to a 73-66 victory over Western Michigan in a Mid-American Conference Tournament quarterfinal on Thursday night.

Barnett added five rebounds for the third-seeded Golden Flashes (22-10), who will play No. 1 seed Akron in a Friday semifinal.

Cian Medley finished with 13 points, five rebounds, five assists, and three steals for Kent State. Jalen Sullinger also scored 13.

Owen Lobsinger led the Broncos (12-20) with 16 points. Chansey Willis Jr. added 12 points, six rebounds and seven assists. Donovan Williams scored 12.

Kent State took the lead with 9:13 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Barnett scored all of his points before the break to help the Golden Flashes lead 43-25 at halftime.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press