Dejour Reaves scores 28 to help Iona defeat Manhattan 77-65 in MAAC Tournament quarterfinal

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Dejour Reaves scored 21 of his 28 points in the second half to lead Iona to a 77-65 victory over Manhattan in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal on Thursday night.

Reaves also had six rebounds for the Gaels (16-16), who advance to play No. 1 seed Quinnipiac in a Friday semifinal.

Yaphet Moundi totaled 23 points and eight rebounds for Iona Adam Njie had 16 points on 7-for-20 shooting.

Wesley Robinson finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds to pace the fifth-seeded Jaspers (17-13). Devin Dinkins added 15 points and Shaquil Bender scored 12.

Moundi had 14 points in the first half and Iona led 33-31. Reaves took over after halftime.

By The Associated Press