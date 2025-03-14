JT Toppin leads No. 9 Texas Tech past Baylor 76-74 in Big 12 Tournament View Photo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — JT Toppin had 26 points and 10 rebounds to lift No. 9 Texas Tech to a 76-74 victory over Baylor in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday night.

The second-seeded Red Raiders never trailed but almost gave up the lead in the final minute after missing their final 10 field-goal attempts. VJ Edgecombe’s attempt at a tying jumper at the buzzer missed off the glass.

Darrion Williams scored 14 points and Elijah Hawkins and Kerwin Walton had 12 each for Texas Tech (25-7), which will face either Kansas or Arizona in Friday’s semifinals.

Norchad Omier had 29 points and 15 rebounds for seventh-seeded Baylor (19-14).

Takeaways

Baylor: The Bears need more offense from players other than Omier. Edgecombe, with 11 points, was the only other Baylor player in double figures.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders shot 19.4% from the field in the second half, including 3 of 15 from 3-point range.

Key moment

Omier picked up two fouls in 11 seconds, the second with 9:46 left, giving him four for the game. He went to the bench with the Bears trailing 68-58. The Bears managed to cut into the lead, but their momentum was stalled when Jeremy Roach picked up his fourth foul with 5:29 left.

Key stat

Texas Tech hit 12 3-pointers in the first half, including 11 of 15 in the first 12:35, and finished 15 of 34 (44.1%). The Red Raiders averaged 10.1 3-pointers per game at a 37.8% clip this season.

Up next

The Bears have been projected to earn an at-large berth into the NCAA Tournament.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

By DAVID SMALE

Associated Press