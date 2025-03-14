Hobbs hits game-winner, scores 33 to rally Morgan State over Howard 91-90 in MEAC quarterfinal

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Kameron Hobbs drove for a go-ahead layup with 10 seconds left and finished with 33 points to rally Morgan State to a 91-90 victory over Howard in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal on Thursday night.

Hobbs took an inbound pass at midcourt, drove down the middle of the lane and flipped it in for the fifth-seeded Bears (14-17) six seconds after Cameron Shockley-Okeke buried a 3-pointer to give the fourth-seeded Bison (12-20) the lead. Jaren Johnson missed a runner with one second left for Howard.

Hobbs hit 13 of 24 shots with five 3-pointers and also had seven rebounds for the Bears, who advance to play No. 1 seed Norfolk State in a Friday semifinal.

Will Thomas scored 14 on 6-for-11 shooting for Morgan State. Daniel Akitoby shot 4 of 5 from the field and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line and also scored 14.

Freshman Blake Harper made 12 of 13 foul shots and finished with 28 points to lead the Bison. Shockley-Okeke had four 3-pointers and totaled 17 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Anwar Gill pitched in with 15 points, four assists and three blocks.

Hobbs scored 24 points in the second half to help Morgan State rally from a 44-41 deficit at halftime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press