Cardenas Torre’s 16 lead Boise State past San Diego State in Mountain West Conference Tournament

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alvaro Cardenas had 16 points in Boise State’s 62-52 win against San Diego State on Thursday in the Mountain West Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

The fifth-seeded Broncos (23-9) are set to play top-seeded New Mexico in the semifinals on Friday.

Cardenas Torre finished 4 of 13 from 3-point range and 4 for 4 from the line for the Broncos. Tyson Degenhart scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 12, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc and added seven rebounds. Andrew Meadow had 12 points and shot 4 for 13 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Nicholas Boyd finished with 20 points for the Aztecs (21-9).

Cardenas Torre scored eight points in the first half and Boise State went into the break trailing 33-28. Meadow scored nine second-half points.

By The Associated Press