Autry’s 23 lead George Washington past Fordham in Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament 88-81

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trey Autry had 23 points in George Washington’s 88-81 victory over Fordham on Thursday in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament.

Autry went 8 of 14 from the field (7 for 13 from 3-point range) for the Revolutionaries (21-11). Rafael Castro scored 17 points and added eight rebounds. Darren Buchanan Jr. shot 4 of 8 from the field and 6 for 11 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Rams (12-21) were led in scoring by Jackie Johnson III, who finished with 35 points. Japhet Medor added 13 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Josh Rivera also had 11 points and three blocks.

George Washington led Fordham at the half, 43-35, with Buchanan scoring 11 points. Autry’s 18-point second half helped George Washington finish off the victory.

By The Associated Press