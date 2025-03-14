Dent has 25, New Mexico beats San Jose State 63-52 in Mountain West Conference Tournament

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Donovan Dent had 25 points in New Mexico’s 63-52 win over San Jose State on Thursday in the Mountain West Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Dent added five assists for the Lobos (26-6). Nelly Junior Joseph scored 14 points while going 6 of 16 and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line and added 18 rebounds. Tru Washington had 11 points and shot 5 for 12, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Sadaidriene Hall led the way for the Spartans (15-19) with 13 points and eight rebounds. Robert Vaihola added 10 points and 11 rebounds. Josh Uduje finished with 10 points, two steals and two blocks.

New Mexico took the lead with 5:12 to go in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 32-23 at halftime, with Dent racking up 15 points. New Mexico used an 8-0 run in the second half to build a 40-25 lead with 16:29 left.

By The Associated Press