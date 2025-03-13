Saint Louis wins 83-75 against Davidson in Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament

WASHINGTON (AP) — Isaiah Swope had 26 points in Saint Louis’ 83-75 win over Davidson on Thursday in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament.

Saint Louis (19-13) plays No. 4 seed Loyola Chicago on Friday in the quarterfinals.

Swope shot 9 of 15 from the field, including 5 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Billikens. Gibson Jimerson scored 25 points and added six rebounds. Amari McCottry shot 5 of 5 from the field and 5 of 9 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Connor Kochera led the way for the Wildcats (17-16) with 18 points. Zach Laput added 16 points for Davidson. Mike Loughnane had 14 points and two steals.

The teams entered the break with Saint Louis ahead 36-31, while Jimerson led his club in scoring with 11 points. Swope’s 15-point second half helped Saint Louis close out the victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press