Washington’s 21 lead Wichita State past South Florida 73-68 in AAC Tournament

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Corey Washington had 21 points in Wichita State’s 73-68 victory over South Florida on Thursday in the American Athletic Conference Tournament.

Wichita State plays No. 1 seed and 16th-ranked Memphis on Friday to begin the quarterfinal round.

Washington had nine rebounds for the Shockers (19-13). Bijan Cortes scored 20 points while shooting 8 of 12 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line and added seven assists.

The Bulls (13-19) were led by Jayden Reid, who recorded 19 points. Kobe Knox added 15 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Brandon Stroud also recorded 10 points and seven rebounds.

Washington put up 13 points in the first half for Wichita State, which led 38-28 at halftime. Cortes led the way with nine second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press