Council, Jones each score 18 in St. Bonaventure’s 64-59 win over Duquesne in Atlantic 10 Tournament

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lajae Jones and Melvin Council Jr. each scored 18 points in St. Bonaventure’s 64-59 victory against Duquesne on Thursday in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament.

The No. 8 seed Bonnies (22-10) advance to play top-seeded VCU in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Jones also added eight rebounds and three steals for the Bonnies. Council shot 7 of 14 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line while he also had four steals.

Maximus Edwards finished with 18 points and six rebounds for the Dukes (13-19). Matus Hronsky added 11 points and Tre Dinkins had 10 points and six rebounds.

Jones scored six points in the first half and St. Bonaventure went into halftime trailing 34-25. Jones led the way with 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press