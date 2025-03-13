Hardman scores 17 as Akron beats Bowling Green 96-67 in Mid-American Conference Tournament

CLEVELAND (AP) — Bowen Hardman led top-seeded Akron over No. 8 seed Bowling Green on Thursday with 17 points off of the bench in a 96-67 victory in the Mid-American Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Hardman went 6 of 9 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Zips (26-6). Seth Wilson scored 15 points, finishing 5 of 7 from 3-point range. Shammah Scott shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Marcus Johnson led the Falcons (14-18) in scoring, finishing with 23 points and seven rebounds. Jamai Felt added 12 points and six rebounds for Bowling Green. Javontae Campbell also had 10 points, four assists and four steals.

Akron led 42-30 at halftime, with Wilson racking up nine points. Akron pulled away with a 16-2 run in the second half to extend its lead to 36 points. Hardman led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

By The Associated Press