Toolson scores 16, Utah Valley takes down Utah Tech 74-57 in WAC Tournament quarterfinal

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tanner Toolson scored 16 points to lead top-seeded Utah Valley to a 74-57 victory over No. 9 seed Utah Tech on Wednesday night in a Western Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal.

Utah Valley (24-7) will face the Abilene Christian-Seattle winner in a semifinal on Friday.

Toolson shot 5 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line. Carter Welling scored 10 points and added seven rebounds for the Wolverines. Ethan Potter scored all nine of his points in the second half and finished with seven rebounds. The Wolverines prolonged their winning streak to eight games.

Hakim Byrd finished with 17 points for the Trailblazers (7-26). Beon Riley added 13 points and eight rebounds for Utah Tech. Noa Gonsalves also put up eight points and two steals. The loss is the 14th in a row for the Trailblazers.

Utah Valley took the lead with 13:32 left in the first half and never looked back. Toolson led Utah Valley with eight points in the first half to help put them up 31-22 at the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press