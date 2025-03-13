Hill scores 18 as UNLV knocks off Air Force 68-59 in Mountain West Conference Tournament

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jalen Hill had 18 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in UNLV’s 68-59 victory against Air Force on Wednesday in the Mountain West Conference Tournament.

No. 6 seed UNLV (18-14) will play No. 3 seed Utah State on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

Jailen Bedford added 13 points while going 5 of 8 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) while he also had nine rebounds. Jeremiah Cherry had 13 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field and 5 for 9 from the line.

The Falcons (4-28) were led by Ethan Taylor, who posted 23 points, six rebounds and two steals.

UNLV went into halftime trailing 25-21. Hill led the way with 13 second-half points.

By The Associated Press