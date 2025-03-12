Yap’s 19 lead San Jose State past Wyoming in Mountain West Conference Tournament opener

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Donavan Yap had 19 points in San Jose State’s 66-61 victory over Wyoming on Wednesday to begin the Mountain West Conference Tournament.

No. 8 seed San Jose State advances to play top-seeded New Mexico in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Yap added five rebounds for the Spartans (15-18). Sadaidriene Hall added 16 points while going 6 of 12 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) while he also had three steals. Josh Uduje had 15 points and shot 3 for 7 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line.

Jordan Nesbitt led the Cowboys (12-20) in scoring, finishing with 16 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Obi Agbim added 12 points and two steals for Wyoming. Cole Henry also had 11 points.

Yap scored 14 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press