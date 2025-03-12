Brewer, Jones lead Florida International over Western Kentucky 64-61 in Conference USA Tournament

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Jayden Brewer led Florida International with 17 points and Asim Jones sealed the victory with a free throw with 49 seconds left as the Panthers defeated Western Kentucky 64-61 on Tuesday in a Conference USA Tournament opener.

The 10th-seeded Panthers advance to play No. 2-seed Jackson State on Wednesday. FIU ended a three-game losing streak and losers of six of seven entering the tournament.

Brewer also had eight rebounds and three steals for the Panthers (10-22). Jones scored 17 points while shooting 4 of 6 from the field and 8 for 9 from the line and added five rebounds. Ashton Williamson scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds.

The seventh-seed Hilltoppers (17-15) were led by Braxton Bayless, who posted 12 points. Enoch Kalambay added 11 points for Western Kentucky.

By The Associated Press