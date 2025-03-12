Mitchell scores 21, Bryant beats Albany in America East Conference Tournament 91-78

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Keyshawn Mitchell had 21 points in Bryant’s 91-78 victory over Albany on Tuesday in a semifinal matchup of the America East Conference Tournament.

Top-seeded Bryant advances to the championship on Saturday to face No. 3-seed Maine who beat Vermont in the other semi on Tuesday.

Mitchell had 13 rebounds for the Bulldogs (22-11). Earl Timberlake scored 21 points while finishing 10 of 13 from the floor and added four blocks. Barry Evans had 20 points and shot 7 for 15 and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.

The Great Danes (17-16) were led by Amar’e Marshall, who recorded 23 points and two steals. Albany also got 15 points, 12 rebounds, two steals and four blocks from Kacper Klaczek. Kheni Briggs also had 15 points and two steals.

Bryant took the lead with 14:11 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Evans led their team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 39-33 at the break.

Bryant extended its lead to 68-48 during the second half, fueled by a 10-0 scoring run.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press