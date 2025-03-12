Matthews scores 23, Florida A&M beats Prairie View A&M 75-66 in 1st round of SWAC tourney

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Milton Matthews had 23 points in Florida A&M’s 75-66 win against Prairie View A&M on Tuesday in an opening-round game of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament.

The seventh-seeded Rattlers (14-16) advance to face No. 2-seed Jackson State on Wednesday.

Matthews shot 8 for 16 (4 for 9 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for Rattlers (14-16). Kaleb Washington scored 12 points while shooting 3 of 10 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line and added 11 rebounds. Jordan Chatman shot 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Marcel Bryant led the way for the 10th-seeded Panthers (5-27) with 19 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks. Prairie View A&M also got 19 points from Tanahj Pettway. Zaakir Sawyer also had nine points.

Matthews scored eight points in the first half and Florida A&M went into the break trailing 32-23.

By The Associated Press