Ingraham and Rider knock off Siena 78-76 in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Tariq Ingraham scored the game-winning layup with one second left and racked up 19 total points to lead Rider past Siena 78-76 on Tuesday in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament.

The eighth-seeded Broncs will take on top-seeded Quinnipiac on Wednesday. Rider has won four straight following a three-game losing streak.

Ingraham had 13 rebounds for the Broncs (14-18). Aasim Burton scored 17 points while going 8 of 16 (1 for 3 from 3-point range). Zion Cruz shot 6 for 15, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

The No. 9-seed Saints (14-18) were led by Justice Shoats, who recorded 19 points and nine assists. Gavin Doty added 16 points for Siena. Brendan Coyle also had 13 points.

Burton scored 13 points in the first half and Rider went into the break trailing 38-36. Cruz scored 12 second-half points. Rider outscored Siena by four points over the final half.

By The Associated Press