Idaho upends Portland State 80-70 in Big Sky Conference Tournament quarterfinal

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Kristian Gonzalez had 24 points and Jack Payne scored 20 to lead Idaho to an 80-70 victory over Portland State on Monday night in a Big Sky Conference Tournament quarterfinal.

The sixth-seeded Vandals (14-18) will play No. 2 seed Montana in a Tuesday semifinal. No. 5 seed Montana State will play top seed Northern Colorado in the other semifinal.

Gonzalez shot 7 for 12 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Vandals. Payne added seven rebounds and three steals. Julius Mims scored 10.

The third-seeded Vikings (19-13) were led by Terri Miller Jr. with 17 points, 13 rebounds and two steals. Qiant Myers totaled 14 points and six assists. Isaiah Johnson had 11 points.

Idaho took the lead with 17:24 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Gonzalez had 15 points in the first half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press